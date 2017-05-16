Reports of large-scale Ford job cuts meet indifference on Wall St

| WASHINGTON/DETROIT
WASHINGTON/DETROIT May 16 Investors on Tuesday
shrugged off media reports that Ford Motor Co will
announce plans to cut thousands of white-collar workers,
highlighting the challenges facing Chief Executive Mark Fields.
Fields, whose nearly three years at the helm have been
marked by a languishing share price, is expected to announce as
early as this week Ford plans to cut about 10 percent of its
salaried workforce in North America and Asia. Ford does not plan
any cuts to its hourly workforce or production capacity, people
familiar with the company's plan said.
Ford plans to offer financial incentives to convince
salaried employees to depart voluntarily, including generous
early retirement offers, a person briefed on the plan said.
In 2016, Ford cut hundreds of white-collar jobs in Europe to
cut costs by $200 million annually.
Ford shares were down 0.13 percent in late afternoon
trading, and are down nearly 40 percent since Fields took over
as CEO in July 2014.
The focus of the cost-cutting effort is on North America and
Asia, people familiar with the plans said. Ford has about 30,000
salaried U.S. employees, a company spokesman said.
Ford declined to confirm or deny the planned cuts, but said
it was working toward "reducing costs and becoming as lean and
efficient as possible... We have not announced any new people
efficiency actions."
The Detroit automakers are under pressure from President
Donald Trump to add jobs in the United States, but declining
U.S. sales and stalled share values are exerting a stronger
force.
Ford said in January it was cancelling a planned Mexico
plant and adding 700 jobs in Michigan.
Ford said last month it plans to cut costs by $3 billion in
2017, despite commodity prices rising by $1 billion.
On Friday, Fields held an investor lunch in Boston. UBS
analyst Colin Langan said in a research note that it remains
"bullish" on Ford, noting its stock is priced at seven times
earnings per share, lower than the long term average of 9 times
earnings.
"Fields was extremely candid about the market challenges
including slowing U.S. sales, pricing pressure and rising
commodities," UBS said in a research note Monday.
U.S. automakers are trimming costs as they brace for slowing
auto sales.
General Motors Co has cut more than 4,000 U.S. jobs
since November, and moved to conserve capital by shedding its
European operations and closing unprofitable operations in Asia.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)