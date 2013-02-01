BRIEF-Ford expects mid-15 million vehicle range for US sales rate for January

DETROIT Feb 1 Ford Motor Co conference call: * Says expects mid-15 million vehicle range us sales rate for month of January

including mediumand heavy trucks * Says still sees 15 million to 16 million us sales for industry including

medium and heavy trucks * Says expects mid-size car segment to be one of the stronger segments as

industry begins 2013 * Sr economist says company sees 2 to 2.5 gdp growth for US economy this year * Sr economist says data suggests ongoing recovery in US housing sector * Says fleet was 28 percent of sales for company in January versus 29 percent

last year * Says biggest driver of this year's story will continue to be consumers

replacing older cars * Says company's overall incentive spending was down in January versus December * Says company's average transaction prices per vehicle were up about $1,000 in

January year over year * Says sees no evidence of change in behavior on incentives by Japanese

automakers dueto weaker yen * Says Lincoln sales in us will improve in February and March