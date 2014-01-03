版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 3日 星期五 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-Ford sees U.S. industry sales rate of low 16 mln vehicles in December including medium and heavy trucks

DETROIT Jan 3 Ford Motor Co sales conference call: * US sales analyst said sees us industry sales rate of low 16 million vehicles

in December including medium and heavy trucks * Chief economist says indicators suggest good recovery in US housing market in

first half of 2014 * Says some U.S. industry sales might have been pulled into November by the

Black Friday shopping holiday * Executive says bad weather was not a major impact on December industry sales
