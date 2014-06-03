版本:
BRIEF-Ford sees US industry sales in May of high 16 mln to possibly 17 mln vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks

DETROIT, June 3 Ford Motor Co : * Sr economist says company forecast for industry sales for the year remains 16

million to 17 million vehicles including medium and heavy trucks * Sr economist says industry annual sales rate for may expected to be in the

high 16 million to possibly 17 million range, including medium and heavy

trucks
