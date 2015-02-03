BRIEF-Ford's new F-150 makes up 18 pct of overall F-150 retail mix in January

DETROIT Feb 3 Ford Motor Co :
* Says expects U.S. industry annual sales rate in January of
high 16 million to
17 million million vehicles including medium and heavy trucks
* Says sees U.S. January sales for industry up 12 to 13 percent
* Says overall F-150 average tranaction pricing in January up
over $2,100 per
vehicle versus last year
* Chief economist says sees U.S. GDP growth in 3 percent range
or better in
2015
* Chief economist says low U.S. interest rates will remain
prominent feature of
near-term outlook
* Chief economist affirms U.S. industry sales outlook for 2015
of 17 million to 17.5 million vehicles including medium and
heavy trucks
* Says company overall average transaction prices in January up
about $1,400
per vehicle versus year ago, while industry average was up
about $1,200 per
vehicle
* Says new F-150 made up just over 18 percent of company's
overall F-150 retail
sales in January, up from 5 percent in December