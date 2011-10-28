New Issue-Ford Motor Credit sells $1.25 bln in notes

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, a unit
of Ford Motor Co (F.N), on Friday sold $1.25 billion of senior
unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 7/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 3.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/2/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.