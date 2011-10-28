版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 29日 星期六 03:39 BJT

New Issue-Ford Motor Credit sells $1.25 bln in notes

  Oct 28 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, a unit
of Ford Motor Co (F.N), on Friday sold $1.25 billion of senior
unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC
AMT $1.25 BLN     COUPON 3.875 PCT    MATURITY   1/15/2015
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100.00    FIRST PAY  7/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba1       YIELD 3.875 PCT     SETTLEMENT 11/2/2011
S&P BB-PLUS       SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS      MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐