Ford Otosan sees 2012 output similar to this year

ISTANBUL Oct 26 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan expects production and export levels in 2012 to be similar to this year, when it expects output of 291,000 units, sales of 349,000 and exports of 216,000, general manager Nuri Otay said.

He told Reuters and a Turkish news agency late on Tuesday the company targeted a domestic market share of 15.4 percent and it expected a slower first half next year after a consumption tax increase brought demand forward, before a recovery in the second half.

He said a rise in exports to Brazil and Russia next year would balance out negative developments in other markets. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler)