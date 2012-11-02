版本:
2012年 11月 2日

Turkey's Ford Otosan Q3 net profit falls 17 pct

ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan posted a 17 percent fall year-on-year in net profit to 144.4 million lira ($81 million) in the third quarter, its results showed on Friday.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales also fell 17 percent year-on-year to 1.98 billion lira.

