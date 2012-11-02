Turkey's Ford Otosan Q3 net profit falls 17 pct

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan posted a 17 percent fall year-on-year in net profit to 144.4 million lira ($81 million) in the third quarter, its results showed on Friday.
The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales also fell 17 percent year-on-year to 1.98 billion lira.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei