Ford Otosan Q3 net profit falls 45 percent

ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan posted a net profit of 80.6 million lira ($40.4 million) in the third quarter, its results showed, down 45 percent from a year earlier and sharply below a poll forecast of 160.8 million lira.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose 31 percent year-on-year in the same period to 2.595 billion lira.