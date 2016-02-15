版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 14:41 BJT

Turkey's Ford Otosan 2015 net profit rises 42 percent to 841.9 mln lira

ISTANBUL Feb 15 Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted a 42 percent rise in net profit to 841.9 million lira ($287 million) in 2015, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Revenue grew 40 percent to 16.75 billion lira last year, the company said.

($1 = 2.9288 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐