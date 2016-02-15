Turkey's Ford Otosan 2015 net profit rises 42 percent to 841.9 mln lira

BRIEF-CARNIVAL CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Feb 15 Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted a 42 percent rise in net profit to 841.9 million lira ($287 million) in 2015, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Revenue grew 40 percent to 16.75 billion lira last year, the company said.
($1 = 2.9288 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
Jan 19 Gulf investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Canadian oil and gas company MEG Energy is testing the capacity for oil-related loans with a US$1.235bn deal that will be used to refinance debt and is part of an overall capital restructuring.