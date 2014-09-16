N.Y. court asked to freeze Turkish family's assets in UAE bank

| ALBANY, N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y.An attorney for a Motorola
subsidiary has asked New York's top state court on Tuesday to
allow it to freeze the assets of a Turkish family held by branch
of an international bank in the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan in 2003 ruled
that the Uzan family owed Motorola Credit Corp more than $2
billion and tacked on $1 billion in punitive damages in 2006. It
was found that the Uzans siphoned off loans that Motorola Credit
made more than a decade ago to Turkish mobile phone company
Telsim, which the family controlled at the time.
Last year, however, Rakoff ruled in favor of defendant
Standard Chartered Bank, who was holding $30 million
for the Uzans in a branch in the United Arab Emirates. Rakoff
said New York law precluded Motorola from ordering a freeze on
that money. A federal appeals court asked the New York Court of
Appeals to decide whether Rakoff was right.
Motorola attorney Howard Stahl told the Court of Appeals in
Albany on Tuesday that a ruling against Motorola would give the
Uzans, whom Rakoff called "fugitives," an opportunity to put the
money out of the company's reach.
"By the time we got done (in the United Arab Emirates), the
money would be moved to Switzerland or the Cook Islands," said
Stahl.
Several banking trade groups, along with the governments of
the United Kingdom and Jordan, submitted friend-of-the-court
briefs backing Standard Chartered. They warned that a ruling in
favor of Motorola could undermine New York's role as a global
banking center.
Bruce Clark, who represents Standard Chartered, told the
court that ordering the bank to turn over the Uzans' money would
violate a rule created by New York courts that treats individual
bank branches as separate legal entities.
The so-called separate entity rule, he said, was designed to
ensure that foreign banks only have to be concerned with
complying with the laws in their respective countries.
"We have specifically suggested that Motorola bring the
judgment to (the United Arab Emirates) and have it resolved
under their laws," Clark said.
Stahl urged the court to ignore the argument that a ruling
in Motorola's favor would impact New York's role in
international banking. He said prior unfavorable court rulings
and hefty fines had not chased banks away.
"New Yorkis here to stay as a financial capital of the
world," he said.
The case is Motorola Credit Corp v. Standard Chartered Bank,
New York State Court of Appeals, No. 162.
