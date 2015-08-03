UPDATE 1-Shire buys US company to access experimental pink eye treatment

(Adds details, background)
Aug 3 Pharmaceutical company Shire Plc
said it had bought New York-based Foresight Biotherapeutics Inc
for $300 million in cash, gaining access to a late-stage therapy
being developed for the treatment of pink eye.
Shire, which formed an ophthalmics unit in May last year, is
awaiting a U.S. FDA decision on its dry-eye disease treatment,
lifitegrast. A decision is expected by October.
The company's acquisition of Foresight gives it access to
the global rights to FST-100, which has showed promise in a
mid-stage study.
Shire said it would conduct a phase-3 trial for FST-100 to
evaluate whether it could also be used to treat bacterial
conjunctivitis.
The drug has the potential to become the first one to treat
both viral and bacterial conjunctivitis, cutting the costs and
risks associated with unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions for
pink eye.
Pink eye, or infectious conjunctivitis, is highly
transmissible and affects about 5.9 million people in the United
States every year and about 5.4 million people across the
European Union.
There is no therapy available to resolve the clinical signs
and symptoms and to eradicate adenovirus, which is the most
common cause of viral conjunctivitis.
