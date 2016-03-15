Foresight Energy LP says may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

March 15 Coal miner Foresight Energy LP
said it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if it does not reach
an out-of-court restructuring agreement with its lenders.
The company, which said its auditors have raised going
concern doubts, suspended its quarterly distribution to
unitholders and its forecast for 2016, pending the negotiation
with its lenders.
Foresight Energy reported a net loss of $64.3 million, or 44
cents per limited partner unit, for the fourth quarter, compared
with a profit of $31.1 million, or 22 cents per limited partner
unit, a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell 19.5 percent to
$241.7 million.
