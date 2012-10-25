版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 00:26 BJT

New Issue-Foresight Energy adds $200 mln in notes

Oct 25 Foresight Energy LLC, and
Foresight Energy Finance Corp on Wednesday added $200 million of
senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $110 million. 
    Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: FORESIGHT ENERGY

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 9.625 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 8.673 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/31/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 813 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐