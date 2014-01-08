Forest Labs nears $3 bln deal for Aptalis -source

Jan 7 Forest Laboratories Inc is nearing
an agreement to acquire specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis
Holdings Inc from private equity firm TPG Capital LP for about
$3 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
A deal announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the
person said, cautioning that negotiations were still being
finalized. The source asked not to be identified because the
talks are confidential.
Forest and Aptalis did not immediately respond to requests
for comment while TPG declined to comment.
Aptalis had filed for an initial public offering on Dec. 26.
The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company makes drugs to treat
gastrointestinal disorders and cystic fibrosis.