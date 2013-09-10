Forest Labs names ex-Bausch & Lomb head Brent Saunders as CEO

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
Sept 10 Forest Laboratories Inc said on Tuesday that it had named Brent Saunders, the former head of Bausch & Lomb Inc, as chief executive officer to replace its departing long-time leader, Howard Solomon.
Forest, which announced in May that Solomon would be leaving at year-end after his 35-year run at the helm, said Saunders would take on the role effective Oct. 1. He has been a director at Forest since August 2011.
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.