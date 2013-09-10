UPDATE 1-Forest Labs names ex-Bausch & Lomb head Saunders as CEO

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
Sept 10 Forest Laboratories Inc on Tuesday said it named Brent Saunders, the former head of Bausch & Lomb Inc, as chief executive officer to replace its departing long-time leader, Howard Solomon.
The move comes after Forest wrangled with billionaire investor Carl Icahn for years and ultimately struck a deal with him that averted a proxy fight this summer.
Forest said Saunders would take on the role effective Oct. 1, a bit earlier transition than initially announced in May when the company divulged that Solomon would be leaving at year's end after his 35-year run at the helm. Saunders has been a director at Forest since August 2011.
Forest said then it was looking at internal and external candidates for CEO and Reuters reported that Saunders was seen as a candidate. In June, Forest agreed to appoint an independent director to its board chosen by Icahn, and Icahn abandoned the proxy fight he had planned.
Saunders had been Bausch & Lomb's CEO from 2010 until last month and previously worked at Schering-Plough Corp, which was purchased by Merck & Co in 2009. Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals agreed to buy Bausch & Lomb for about $8.7 billion earlier this year.
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.