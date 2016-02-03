Australia's QIC buys U.S. shopping centre for $750 mln

BRIEF-Safran says Zodiac deal will not dilute focus on LEAP engine development
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
SYDNEY Feb 3 Australian investment fund QIC Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in a U.S. shopping centre and other development rights, in a deal valued at about $750 million
Queensland state-owned QIC is acquiring a 51 percent interest in a retail shopping centre in New York state from Forest City Realty Trust, the fund said in a statement, its eleventh U.S. acquisition.
"It further diversifies QIC's existing U.S. retail property portfolio, providing a unique opportunity to take a strategic stake in a quality retail asset within a tightly held institutional asset class, and provides even further geographic exposure to the U.S. East Coast," said Steven Leigh, managing director of QIC Global Real Estate.
QIC did not put a value on the deal, which an industry source said was worth about $750 million.
QIC is one of the largest institutional investment managers in Australia with around A$79 billion ($56 billion) in funds under management. It has around A$13.7 billion invested in Australian and international retail and offices. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement