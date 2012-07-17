Forest Labs Q1 profit plunges as generics hurt Lexapro

* Net profit falls to $55 mln, or 21 cents/shr

July 17 Forest Laboratories Inc, which is bracing for a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn, said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings fell 79 percent as generic competition ate into sales of its antidepressant Lexapro.

Forest, which makes Lexapro and the Alzheimer's drug Namenda, said net earnings in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 fell to $55.3 million, or 21 cents a share, from $258.14 million, or 90 cents a share, a year before.

Forest said that excluding one-time items the company earned 28 cents a share.

Net sales fell 31.9 percent to $751.8 million from $1.1 billion a year ago, hurt by competition from cheaper generics for Lexapro, which lost patent protection in March.

Total revenue fell to $821.1 million from $1.15 billion a year before.