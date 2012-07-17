UPDATE 2-Forest Labs profit plunges as generics hurt Lexapro

* Q1 EPS 21 cents vs Street view 24 cents * Net sales fall 31.9 pct to $751.8 mln By Toni Clarke July 17 Forest Laboratories Inc, which is bracing for a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn, said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings tumbled 79 percent as generic competition ate into sales of its antidepressant Lexapro. But the company also said efforts to diversify its product portfolio were paying off, with its three newest drugs selling well. Forest, which also makes the Alzheimer's drug Namenda, said net earnings in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 fell to $55.3 million, or 21 cents a share, from $258.14 million, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 24 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net sales fell 31.9 percent to $751.8 million, hurt by competition from cheaper generics for Lexapro, which lost patent protection in March. Total revenue fell to $821.1 million from $1.15 billion. Forest shares rose 20 cents to $35.25 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company last month cut its forecast for the year, saying it expects earnings of 65 cents to 80 cents a share, which would represent a decline of about 80 percent from 2012. Icahn, Forest's second-largest shareholder, is seeking four seats on Forest's board. He failed to get his nominees elected to the board in 2011. The company's annual meeting is set for Aug. 15. NAMENDA SALES RISE Net sales of Namenda rose 15.2 percent to $368.4 million, missing the consensus estimate of $388 million. While sales of Bystolic, a blood pressure drug, rose 38.2 percent to $107.8 million. Sales of the older drug Lexapro fell to $110 million from $585.7 million. The company launched two new products last August: Daliresp, a drug to reduce the risk of exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and Viibryd for depression. Daliresp posted sales of $17.8 million in the first quarter, and Viibryd had sales of $37.4 million. "The new products are the bright side, in particular the growth of Bystolic and Viibryd," said Aaron (Ronny) Gal, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. "These are very nice numbers in largely generic markets." He noted that management's long-term compensation is tied to the growth of the recently launched products. Sales of Teflaro, a broad-spectrum antibiotic to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, generated sales of $9.4 million. Teflaro was launched in March 2011. Howard Solomon, Forest chief executive, said the company has "deliberately and strategically" diversified its product portfolio so that it will not be dependent on any single product or therapeutic area. "We are pleased with the performance this quarter of three of our most recent product launches, Teflaro, Daliresp and Viibryd," he said. "It is still early days for these products but they are performing well in line with our expectations." The company said it expects to hear from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks on the approval status of its drug aclidinium for the long-term maintenance treatment of COPD, and later this summer it expects to hear whether the agency will approve its drug linaclotide for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. Assuming approval for both products, the company expects to launch them during fiscal 2013.