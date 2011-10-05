UPDATE 1-Forest, Richter report positive antipsychotic data

* Gedeon Richter's shares jump more than 10 pct
By Toni Clarke
Oct 5 Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter
GDRB.BU and U.S. partner Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N
reported positive results on Wednesday from a late-stage
clinical trial of their experimental drug to treat mania
associated with bipolar disorder.
The news sent shares of Gedeon Richter up more than 10
percent. Forest's shares rose nearly 3 percent.
Data from a Phase III trial of 312 patients with bipolar I
disorder showed that patients treated with cariprazine
experienced a significant improvement in symptoms compared with
those treated with a placebo.
Symptoms of bipolar mania include an unusually elevated
mood, excess energy, sleeplessness and irritability.
Cariprazine is an oral antipsychotic that modulates levels
in the brain of the chemical messenger dopamine. Dopamine helps
regulate movement and emotional responses. The drug is also
under development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar
depression, and as an add-on treatment for patients with major
depressive disorder.
The companies said patients in the bipolar mania trial
found the drug to be reasonably well tolerated. The overall
discontinuation rate was 32 percent in the cariprazine group
and 31 percent for patients in the placebo group. The most
common side effects included restless leg syndrome, movement
disturbances, tremor, upset stomach and vomiting.
Discontinuations due to adverse events were 10 percent in
the cariprazine group and 7 percent in the placebo group.
"The positive Phase III data underscore that Forest's
pipeline is underappreciated," Louise Chen, an analyst with
Collins Stewart, said in a research note. She predicted sales
of the drug could eventually reach $500 million to $1 billion a
year.
Chen said she expects Forest to file for approval of the
drug in bipolar mania and schizophrenia in 2012.
In August, Forest, which makes the antidepressants Celexa
and Lexapro, won a showdown with activist investor Carl Icahn,
who had sought to place four nominees on the company's board.
Icahn's loss came after the U.S. government dropped plans to
bar Forest's chief executive, Howard Solomon, from doing
business with federal healthcare programs.
Forest's revenue is expected to drop by about one-fourth
after Lexapro loses patent protection early next year. Its
Alzheimer's drug Namenda will lose patent protection in 2015.
The bipolar trial results represent a significant boon for
Gedeon Richter, which earlier this year warned its profit would
decline in 2011 due to higher marketing and research costs
associated with two acquisitions.
(Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest, editing by
Maureen Bavdek)