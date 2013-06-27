Forest Labs says trial results positive for hypertension drug

June 27 Forest Laboratories Inc said on Thursday that combining Bystolic, the brand name for nebivolol, and valsartan to treat hypertension in a clinical trial was more effective at lowering blood pressure than either nebivolol or valsartan alone at eight weeks.

Valsartan is sold by Novartis as Diovan and is also available in a generic version since its patent expired.

Forest, the mid-sized pharmaceutical company, said the single, late-stage trial was designed to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's combination rule by comparing the Bystolic-valsartan combination with the highest allowed dose of each drug individually.

Earlier this year, Forest said it expects Bystolic to be one of its biggest products in the coming years, helped by sales from the new combination with valsartan. Bystolic was launched several years ago and had sales of $132 million in the fiscal fourth quarter ended in March, 2013.

Forest, in which billionaire investor Carl Icahn owns a stake, plans to submit the drug to the FDA in the first quarter of 2014.