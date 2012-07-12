Icahn appeals to Forest board over head of chairman/CEO

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
July 12 Activist investor Carl Icahn stepped up pressure on Forest Laboratories Inc on Thursday, sending a letter to the drug company's board of directors, warning time was running out for an amicable agreement relating to board changes.
Icahn appealed to non-management members of the board, saying his attempts to reach an amicable agreement with Howard Solomon, the company's chairman and chief executive, had fallen on deaf ears.
"I am concerned that we are reaching a precipice in this proxy contest from which an amicable solution is no longer possible," Icahn wrote, "and while I believe I will prevail in this proxy contest, the one thing that Howard Solomon and I do agree on, is that we both believe that an amicable solution would best serve all shareholders and would avoid a great deal of distraction and expenses for the company."
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.