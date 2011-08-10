UPDATE 3-Glass Lewis backs one Icahn nominee to Forest board

* Glass Lewis backs Richard Mulligan for Forest board
* Says dubious of board's ability to enact reforms
NEW YORK Aug 9 Proxy voting advisory firm
Glass Lewis & Co said it is backing one of Carl Icahn's four
nominees to the Forest Laboratories FRX.N board of
directors.
Glass Lewis issued a report in which it recommended that
Forest shareholders vote for Richard Mulligan on the proxy card
that includes the Icahn nominees, The Icahn Group announced in
a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Forest has been trying to fend off a proxy challenge from
the billionaire investor, who owns about a 7 percent stake in
the drugmaker, and has urged shareholders to vote for its slate
of directors and reject Icahn's nominees.
"We believe the dissidents have identified several
noteworthy issues regarding the company's overall performance,"
the report dated Aug. 8, which was obtained by Reuters, said.
"We believe that shareholders should support the nomination
of Richard Mulligan," the Glass Lewis report said.
"Mr. Mulligan currently serves on the boards of Biogen Idec
(BIIB.O) and Enzon (Pharmaceuticals) ENZN.O, both of which
are companies where the Icahn Group has sought and successfully
obtained board seats. We note that share prices of Biogen and
Enzon have both increased since Mr. Mulligan became involved
with those respective boards," the independent proxy advisory
firm said.
It said in putting up Kenneth Goodman, Forest had failed to
nominate a truly independent candidate to oversee its board.
"We believe that the Forest Labs board has had ample
opportunities to identify and appoint an independent chairman
or presiding director. However, we see that the incumbent
directors instead appointed a presiding director whose
independence is highly questionable," the Glass Lewis report
said.
It went on to say that the Forest choice, "leaves us
feeling highly dubious of the board's ability to enact truly
positive corporate governance reforms and only serves to drive
home the Icahn Group's argument that the company's board is
filled with entrenched directors."
A spokeswoman for Forest said the company disagrees with
the Glass Lewis recommendation supporting Richard Mulligan.
"...we firmly believe that Mulligan has a conflict of
interest due to his service on the board of Biogen Idec," the
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"Because new product licensing and acquisitions are
critical to Forest, it simply defies logic to believe that
Mulligan could effectively represent the interests of Forest
shareholders while simultaneously serving on the board of a
competitor pursuing the same products in the marketplace."
Glass Lewis also noted that the average board tenure of the
incumbent directors is 17 years, and that board tenure of the
four directors that the Icahn group is seeking to remove is at
least 13 years.
"We further note that one dissident nominee would represent
10 percent of the total expected board seats, which we believe
is reasonable given the Icahn Group's current ownership stake
in the company.
While admitting that one dissident director would wield
limited power, Glass Lewis said that he along with the
board-nominated independent directors, "should help provide the
company with fresh perspective."
