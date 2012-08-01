UPDATE 3-ISS recommends two Icahn nominees for Forest board

* ISS says board change warranted; backs Ninivaggi, Legault
* ISS says Forest has underperformed industry peers
* Forest urges shareholders to back its entire slate
* Forest shares down 1.3 percent
Aug 1 Institutional Shareholder Services is
backing two of billionaire investor Carl Icahn's nominees to the
board of U.S. drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc, the
influential proxy advisory firm said in a research report.
Icahn is waging a proxy fight to elect four directors to
Forest's 10-member board at its annual meeting on Aug. 15 after
failing in a similar effort last year. ISS recommended that
Forest shareholders vote for Icahn nominees Daniel Ninivaggi and
Pierre Legault.
"As the dissidents have demonstrated a compelling case that
change at the board level is needed, votes ... for dissident
nominees Ninivaggi and Legault, whose experience appears well
fitted to the challenges at hand, are warranted," the ISI
report, dated July 31, said.
Icahn, Forest's second-largest shareholder with about a 10
percent stake in the company, said in a statement, "The fact
that this very well respected proxy advisory firm concluded, and
recommended, that the best path forward for Forest Labs includes
a board with shareholder-nominated directors is very good news
for all shareholders."
Forest on Wednesday urged shareholders to vote for its
entire slate of proposed directors and said in a statement that
the ISS recommendation was "based on a flawed analysis that
adopts Icahn's fundamental misunderstandings of the company's
business model and strategic focus in support of a reckless,
cost-cutting strategy with the potential to destroy value for
shareholders."
Icahn has argued that Forest, maker of the antidepressant
Lexapro, has been badly managed and has underperformed industry
peers. Icahn has also taken aim at Forest's long-time chief
executive, Howard Solomon, and accused him of planning to
install his son as a successor without a proper review.
ISS appeared to agree with much of Icahn's assessment,
saying that based on total return to shareholders, Forest has
underperformed peers over the three-, five- and 10-year periods
leading up to this contest, with the underperformance more
pronounced in the last three years as patent expirations on key
products approached.
Forest executives have said the company has a diverse
pipeline of new drugs to replace revenue it will lose to generic
versions of Lexapro and its Alzheimer's drug Namenda. It has
described Icahn's nominees as "a weak and conflicted slate that
simply does not measure up to Forest's incumbent directors."
ISS, however, said Ninivaggi and Legault possess skills
needed to help Forest meet the challenge of trying to bring a
diverse portfolio of experimental drugs to market while facing
steep declines in sales of its flagship products.
"What Ninivaggi does bring to the table is considerable
experience as an operating executive in a similarly challenged
industry, broad board-room experience across a number of
business models and challenges, and the perspective of a large
shareholder - his employer - anxious to see things improve," the
ISS report said.
Former OSI Pharma Chief Financial Officer Pierre Legault
would also bring a much-needed skill set and business discipline
to the board, ISS said in urging shareholders to back two of the
four dissident nominees.
Forest, in its response, challenged the qualifications of
Ninivaggi and Legault to sit on its board.
"Mr. Ninivaggi has never served on a healthcare board - even
as an Icahn nominee - and we believe he is over-boarded due to
his role as the chief executive and president of Icahn
Enterprises and service as an Icahn nominee on five public
company boards, compromising his ability to serve in the best
interest of all shareholders," Forest said.
It added that Legault's "operational track record is
questionable and he has no experience related to launching
multiple products in a short time frame."
Ninivaggi is a president of Icahn Enterprises and holds a
MBA degree from the University of Chicago and a law degree from
Stanford University. Legault has served as an executive at
several big drug companies and small biotechs.
Forest Labs shares were down 46 cents, or 1.4 percent, at
$33.09 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.