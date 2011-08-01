UPDATE 1-Forest urges investors to reject Icahn nominees

* Forest says its own slate best qualified to lead company
* Says diversity of products is key asset
* Shares down 0.8 percent
BOSTON, Aug 1 Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N,
which is fighting to prevent activist investor Carl Icahn from
winning seats on its board, urged investors to vote against
Icahn's nominees at the annual meeting Aug. 18.
In a letter to shareholders on Monday, Forest, which makes
the antidepressant Lexapro and Alzheimer's drug Namenda, urged
support for the 10 board candidates put forth by the company
and argued that it is well positioned for long-term growth.
Lexapro loses patent exclusivity in March 2012, and
investors are focused on how the company will offset the
expected decline in sales once generic competitors reach the
market.
Forest has launched five new products since 2008 and said
it expects to launch four more by 2013. In addition, it said it
has six products in mid-stage or later trials that are expected
to launch in 2014 or later.
The company said it expects these products to increase
revenue and earnings per share by compound annual growth rates
of 10 percent and 30 percent, respectively.
"Ironically, Icahn would have you believe that
diversification is a weakness, but in our judgment, it's an
important strategic and financial asset," the company said in
its letter, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. "Icahn does not explain his argument against
diversification, and there is simply no merit to his suggestion
that Forest should narrow its focus on fewer therapeutic
areas."
Icahn, who owns about 7 percent of Forest, has nominated
four representatives to the Board. He was not immediately
available for comment on Monday but has argued in the past that
Forest is poorly positioned for future success, that the
expiration of patents on Lexapro and Namenda will hamper growth
in the future, that spending is high relative to its peers, and
that the Forest board lacks independence.
Forest said it has managed patent expirations successfully
in the past and expects to do so again. And the company accuses
Icahn of ignoring the potential of its pipeline of experimental
new products.
"Not only does Icahn fail to identify the areas on which he
would want the company to focus, he ignores the fact that
Forest has been very successful investing in promising new
compounds across a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas," the
company said in its letter.
Forest shares were down 0.8 percent to $36.77 in early
trade.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; editing by John Wallace)