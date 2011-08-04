UPDATE 1-Icahn wins right to make Forest documents public

* Documents relate to government probe of CEO

* Icahn group expects documents to be released today

BOSTON, Aug. 4 Carl Icahn's group said it has won a battle to force Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N to make public documents related to a government probe into whether its chief executive should be barred from participating in federal healthcare programs.

The probe, by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department's Office of Inspector General, follows the company's agreement last year to plead guilty and pay more than $313 million to resolve charges it improperly marketed several of its drugs.

Alexander Denner, managing director of Icahn Partners LP, said Icahn sought the documents in connection with its proxy fight against the company.

Icahn is seeking to place four candidates on the company's board at this year's annual meeting, to be held on Aug. 18. He has criticized Forest's board for agreeing to spend shareholder money defending the company's chief executive, Howard Solomon, in the probe, and sued to get access to details of the investigation.

Chief Delaware Chancery Judge Leo Strine ruled in favor of Icahn on Wednesday, Denner said. The judge is expected to enter the order enabling the documents to be made public on Thursday. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)