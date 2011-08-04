UPDATE 1-Icahn wins right to make Forest documents public

* Documents relate to government probe of CEO
BOSTON, Aug. 4 Carl Icahn's group said it has
won a battle to force Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N to make
public documents related to a government probe into whether its
chief executive should be barred from participating in federal
healthcare programs.
The probe, by the U.S. Health and Human Services
Department's Office of Inspector General, follows the company's
agreement last year to plead guilty and pay more than $313
million to resolve charges it improperly marketed several of
its drugs.
Alexander Denner, managing director of Icahn Partners LP,
said Icahn sought the documents in connection with its proxy
fight against the company.
Icahn is seeking to place four candidates on the company's
board at this year's annual meeting, to be held on Aug. 18. He
has criticized Forest's board for agreeing to spend shareholder
money defending the company's chief executive, Howard Solomon,
in the probe, and sued to get access to details of the
investigation.
Chief Delaware Chancery Judge Leo Strine ruled in favor of
Icahn on Wednesday, Denner said. The judge is expected to enter
the order enabling the documents to be made public on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)