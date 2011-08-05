UPDATE 6-U.S. drops case against Forest Labs CEO

* HHS action could have barred Forest from govt business

BOSTON, Aug 5 The U.S. government has dropped an investigation of Forest Laboratories Inc's FRX.N chief executive that could have barred the company from federal healthcare programs, removing a key issue in a proxy battle waged by activist investor Carl Icahn.

The decision comes just hours after Icahn, who seeks to place four candidates on Forest's board, questioned corporate governance at the drugmaker based on its handling of the case.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department's Office of the Inspector General told Forest CEO Howard Solomon on Friday it had dropped the case based on a review of the information.

"We anticipate no further action related to this matter," according to a text of the letter from the OIG to Solomon that was released by Forest. The inspector general's office said it does not discuss such cases.

The effort to exclude Solomon over illegal drug marketing by a subsidiary of the company would have effectively prevented Forest from doing business with the government while he remained as CEO.

Icahn had drawn further attention to the case and questioned whether Solomon had a proper plan for a successor after more than three decades as CEO.

Minutes of a board meeting held on April 5, and released on Friday after Icahn won a court order to make them public, showed Solomon was present at the meeting where directors discussed whether to defend the CEO against the government.

"This just shows an absolutely terrible board process," said Alexander Denner, managing director of Icahn Partners LLP. "They should have had independent directors advised by independent advisers."

Denner is one of Icahn's nominees to Forest's board. Icahn has criticized the board's decision to spend shareholder money to defend Solomon, aged 83. The minutes show Solomon did not vote on the board's recommendations.

Forest called the move by Icahn to publicize such details a "sideshow" and said the board's decision to support Solomon was backed by a majority of independent directors who were advised by outside counsel.

Shares of Forest fell 3.1 percent to close at $33.72. The company announced the government had dropped the case after the market close.

IMPROPER MARKETING

The HHS Office of Inspector General's investigation of Solomon had followed the company's agreement last year to plead guilty and pay more than $313 million to resolve charges it improperly marketed several of its drugs.

Minutes of the board meeting, while vague, indicate the OIG investigation related to actions taken by a Forest subsidiary.

"The OIG's action is based upon the fact that a subsidiary of the Company has pleaded guilty to the commission of two strict liability no intent misdemeanors and an interpretation by the OIG of its governing legal mandate to the effect that OIG may order such exclusion without being required to allege or prove that Mr. Solomon has any personal knowledge or awareness for the acts of that subsidiary," the minutes noted.

Last year, Forest Pharmaceuticals was charged with lying during an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of its Cincinnati plant, thereby obstructing the inspection.

The company was also charged with distributing an unapproved new drug and providing inadequate direction for its use. The company pleaded guilty to all three counts earlier this year.

Obstructing an FDA probe is a felony, according to Virginia Gibson, an attorney with Hogan Lovells and a former U.S. federal prosecutor overseeing healthcare and government fraud.

The OIG said late last year that it plans to begin using its authority more widely. The Forest case had struck fear into many pharmaceutical industry executives.

A letter to the OIG from Forest showed the government initially sought to bar eight Forest executives from participating in federal healthcare programs, which include Medicare, the health insurance program for the elderly and disabled and Medicaid for the poor.

ACTIVE RESISTANCE

The board, according to the minutes, felt that a failure of the company to actively resist an exclusion action "may be seen (both by employees and investors) as a tacit acknowledgment of morally culpable acts on the part of management, potentially undermining both employee morale and investor confidence."

Icahn has not, so far, demanded that Solomon step down. Neither has he outlined a strategy for the company. In the meantime, Forest is proposing changes of its own.

The company said last month it planned to nominate a 10-person board slate that includes three new members. It said Icahn's nominees were "far less qualified than our slate" and said two of Icahn's nominees were "hopelessly conflicted" because they served on the boards of biotech companies that have potentially competing products.

The company's annual meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Icahn's attack on Forest comes as the company seeks to bring new products to the market that can offset an expected loss of sales of its antidepressant Lexapro and Alzheimer's drug Namenda. Lexapro loses patent protection in early 2012, while Namenda is expected to lose protection in 2015. (Reporting by Toni Clarke, additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Tim Dobbyn, Andre Grenon and Matthew Lewis)