UPDATE 6-U.S. drops case against Forest Labs CEO

* HHS action could have barred Forest from govt business
* Icahn had made case key issue in proxy battle
* Forest shares close down 3.1 pct ahead of CEO clearance
(Adds background of case, OIG comment, share movement)
By Toni Clarke
BOSTON, Aug 5 The U.S. government has dropped
an investigation of Forest Laboratories Inc's FRX.N chief
executive that could have barred the company from federal
healthcare programs, removing a key issue in a proxy battle
waged by activist investor Carl Icahn.
The decision comes just hours after Icahn, who seeks to
place four candidates on Forest's board, questioned corporate
governance at the drugmaker based on its handling of the case.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department's Office of
the Inspector General told Forest CEO Howard Solomon on Friday
it had dropped the case based on a review of the information.
"We anticipate no further action related to this matter,"
according to a text of the letter from the OIG to Solomon that
was released by Forest. The inspector general's office said it
does not discuss such cases.
The effort to exclude Solomon over illegal drug marketing
by a subsidiary of the company would have effectively prevented
Forest from doing business with the government while he
remained as CEO.
Icahn had drawn further attention to the case and
questioned whether Solomon had a proper plan for a successor
after more than three decades as CEO.
Minutes of a board meeting held on April 5, and released on
Friday after Icahn won a court order to make them public,
showed Solomon was present at the meeting where directors
discussed whether to defend the CEO against the government.
"This just shows an absolutely terrible board process,"
said Alexander Denner, managing director of Icahn Partners LLP.
"They should have had independent directors advised by
independent advisers."
Denner is one of Icahn's nominees to Forest's board. Icahn
has criticized the board's decision to spend shareholder money
to defend Solomon, aged 83. The minutes show Solomon did not
vote on the board's recommendations.
Forest called the move by Icahn to publicize such details a
"sideshow" and said the board's decision to support Solomon was
backed by a majority of independent directors who were advised
by outside counsel.
Shares of Forest fell 3.1 percent to close at $33.72. The
company announced the government had dropped the case after the
market close.
IMPROPER MARKETING
The HHS Office of Inspector General's investigation of
Solomon had followed the company's agreement last year to plead
guilty and pay more than $313 million to resolve charges it
improperly marketed several of its drugs.
Minutes of the board meeting, while vague, indicate the OIG
investigation related to actions taken by a Forest subsidiary.
"The OIG's action is based upon the fact that a subsidiary
of the Company has pleaded guilty to the commission of two
strict liability no intent misdemeanors and an interpretation
by the OIG of its governing legal mandate to the effect that
OIG may order such exclusion without being required to allege
or prove that Mr. Solomon has any personal knowledge or
awareness for the acts of that subsidiary," the minutes noted.
Last year, Forest Pharmaceuticals was charged with lying
during an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
of its Cincinnati plant, thereby obstructing the inspection.
The company was also charged with distributing an
unapproved new drug and providing inadequate direction for its
use. The company pleaded guilty to all three counts earlier
this year.
Obstructing an FDA probe is a felony, according to Virginia
Gibson, an attorney with Hogan Lovells and a former U.S.
federal prosecutor overseeing healthcare and government fraud.
The OIG said late last year that it plans to begin using
its authority more widely. The Forest case had struck fear into
many pharmaceutical industry executives.
A letter to the OIG from Forest showed the government
initially sought to bar eight Forest executives from
participating in federal healthcare programs, which include
Medicare, the health insurance program for the elderly and
disabled and Medicaid for the poor.
ACTIVE RESISTANCE
The board, according to the minutes, felt that a failure of
the company to actively resist an exclusion action "may be seen
(both by employees and investors) as a tacit acknowledgment of
morally culpable acts on the part of management, potentially
undermining both employee morale and investor confidence."
Icahn has not, so far, demanded that Solomon step down.
Neither has he outlined a strategy for the company. In the
meantime, Forest is proposing changes of its own.
The company said last month it planned to nominate a
10-person board slate that includes three new members. It said
Icahn's nominees were "far less qualified than our slate" and
said two of Icahn's nominees were "hopelessly conflicted"
because they served on the boards of biotech companies that
have potentially competing products.
The company's annual meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Icahn's attack on Forest comes as the company seeks to
bring new products to the market that can offset an expected
loss of sales of its antidepressant Lexapro and Alzheimer's
drug Namenda. Lexapro loses patent protection in early 2012,
while Namenda is expected to lose protection in 2015.
