UPDATE 2-Forest urges investors to vote down Icahn nominees

* Forest sends second letter in five days

* Board meeting to be held Aug 18

* $350 million share buyback planned

* Shares rise 5.3 percent after hours (Adds share buy back, share price)

BOSTON, Aug 15 Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N sent a letter to investors on Monday -- its second in five days -- urging them to vote against activist Carl Icahn's nominees to the company's board.

Separately, Forest announced plans to buy back another $350 million of its shares from Morgan Stanley (MS.N), and shares of the drugmaker rose more than 5 percent in after hours trading.

Forest holds its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday. Icahn has nominated four candidates.

Forest is seeking investor approval for all 10 of its board nominees, and last Wednesday won the support of proxy advisory firm ISS. The recommendation by ISS ran counter to a recommendation by the less influential proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis, which recommended shareholders support one of Icahn's nominees.

The support of ISS makes it less likely that Icahn, who has a 9.2 percent stake in Forest, will achieve his goal.

The company's latest share buyback, due for completion by the end of September, follows a similar $500 million deal with Morgan Stanley in June. Both transactions came under a board-authorized 50 million share repurchase program announced in May 2010.

"We believe this is an opportune time for such a purchase based on market conditions and our cash balances in the United States," Howard Solomon, Forest's chairman, chief executive officer and president, said in a statement.

Forest's shares are trading at less than half of where they were trading in 2004 and about 40 percent less than peak 2007 levels. The company, which makes the antidepressant Lexapro, is expected to see its revenue drop by about one-fourth after the drug loses patent protection early next year.

The shares, which have gained about 8 percent so far this year to close on Monday at $34.49 on the New York Stock Exchange, were trading at $36.30 after hours.

