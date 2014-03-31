Cariprazine positive for bipolar patients - Forest, Richter

BUDAPEST, March 31 Hungarian drug maker Gedeon
Richter and its partner Forest Laboratoriess announced positive
top-line results from a Phase IIb trial of antipsychotic drug
Cariprazine in patients with bipolar depression, the companies
said in a statement on Monday.
"In addition to previously completed Phase III trials in
schizophrenia and bipolar mania, we now have positive Phase IIb
studies for Cariprazine in both bipolar depression and major
depressive disorder," said Marco Taglietti, Executive Vice
President of Drug Development and Research at Forest.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)