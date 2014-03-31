版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 31日 星期一 14:26 BJT

Cariprazine positive for bipolar patients - Forest, Richter

BUDAPEST, March 31 Hungarian drug maker Gedeon Richter and its partner Forest Laboratoriess announced positive top-line results from a Phase IIb trial of antipsychotic drug Cariprazine in patients with bipolar depression, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

"In addition to previously completed Phase III trials in schizophrenia and bipolar mania, we now have positive Phase IIb studies for Cariprazine in both bipolar depression and major depressive disorder," said Marco Taglietti, Executive Vice President of Drug Development and Research at Forest. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐