CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Forest posts loss as antidepressant sales plummet

(Corrects to show Namenda sales rose, not fell, to $345.8 mln)
* Forest Labs posts much wider-than-expected loss
* Posts net loss of 58 cents/shr, sales down 41.6 pct
* Company cites generic competition to Lexapro
* Says fiscal yr 2013 earnings to be at low end of forecast
* Shares fall 5.3 percent in premarket trading
By Toni Clarke
Jan 15 Forest Laboratories Inc posted an
unexpectedly large loss in its fiscal third quarter as sales of
its antidepressant Lexapro were buffeted by generic competition
and sales of its Alzheimer's drug Namenda were negatively
affected by higher rebates under a federal program that
subsidizes the cost of prescription drugs.
The company, whose shares fell 5.3 percent in premarket
trading on Tuesday, posted a net loss in the quarter that ended
Dec. 31, of $153.6 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a
profit of $278.4 million, or $1.04 a year ago. Sales fell 41.6
percent to $678 million from $1.2 billion a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 14 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects its adjusted earnings per share
for the fiscal year ending March 31 to be at the lower end of
its previously forecast range of 45 cents to 60 cents a share.
It expects revenue to be between $3.1 billion and $3.2 billion.
Excluding one-time licensing agreement payments, the company
posted a loss of 21 cents per share in the fiscal third quarter.
Forest, which fought a bruising battle last year with
activist Carl Icahn, is placing its hopes on a series of new
products it anticipates will offset losses from Lexapro and
drive future growth.
One of those products is Tudorza, a long-acting inhaled
treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
which Forest said recorded initial sales of $12.2 million since
its launch in December.
Another new product is Linzess for irritable bowel syndrome
and chronic constipation, which the company also launched in
December. It recorded initial sales of $19.2 million.
Namenda's sales rose 1.6 percent to $345.8 million. Analysts
on average were expecting sales of $385 million. Forest blamed
higher rebates required under the Medicare Part D prescription
drug program. It said these typically peak in the fiscal third
quarter and are expected to return to normal levels in the
fiscal fourth quarter.
Sales of Bystolic, its blood pressure drug, rose 20.1
percent to $108.8 million, compared with analyst expectations of
$114 million. The company is in the process of resolving
litigation with potential generic rivals that will not allow
generic Bystolic on the market until 2021.
Sales of Daliresp, a drug launched in August 2011 designed
to reduce the risk of exacerbations in patients with COPD, rose
to $17.5 million from $8.4 million a year ago. Sales of the
company's antidepressant Viibryd soared 97 percent to $40.6
million.
Teflaro, a broad-spectrum antibiotic to treat
community-acquired bacterial pneumonia launched in March 2011,
generated sales of 11.5 million, up from $6.5 million.
Although Icahn was only able to get one person onto Forest's
board, some analysts believe Forest could still ultimately be
acquired by a big pharmaceutical company.
In a recent research note, Cowen and Company analyst Ken
Cacciatore estimated a potential acquisition value of Forest of
between $50 and $55 a share.
Forest's shares were at $35.49 in premarket trading on the
New York Stock Exchange, down 5.3 percent from Monday's close.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)