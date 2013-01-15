UPDATE 2-Forest posts loss as antidepressant sales plummet

* Forest Labs posts wider-than-expected loss
* Posts net loss of 58 cents/shr, sales down 41.6 pct
* Company cites generic competition to Lexapro
* Says fiscal yr 2013 earnings to be at low end of forecast
By Toni Clarke
Jan 15 Forest Laboratories Inc posted an
unexpectedly large loss in its fiscal third quarter as sales of
its antidepressant Lexapro were eviscerated by generic
competition and other products were affected by higher rebates
under a federal program that subsidizes the cost of prescription
drugs.
But the company reported what it said were promising initial
sales to wholesalers of two new products that it hopes will
drive future growth, and it said the underlying prescription
growth rate of its existing products remains solid. Forest's
shares were down 3 cents to $37.56.
Forest posted a net loss in the quarter that ended Dec. 31,
of $153.6 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a profit
of $278.4 million, or $1.04 a year ago. Sales fell 41.6 percent
to $678 million from $1.2 billion a year ago.
Excluding one-time licensing agreement payments, the company
posted a loss of 21 cents per share in the fiscal third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 14 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects its adjusted earnings per share
for the fiscal year ending March 31 to be at the lower end of
its previously forecast range of 45 cents to 60 cents a share.
It expects revenue, which includes product sales, to be between
$3.1 billion and $3.2 billion.
Forest, which fought a bruising battle last year with
activist Carl Icahn, is placing its hopes on a series of new
products it anticipates will offset losses from Lexapro, once
its top-selling product, and drive future growth.
Sales of Lexapro fell to $20.3 million in the quarter from
$593 million a year ago. Lexapro's patent expired in March,
2012.
One of those products is Tudorza, a long-acting inhaled
treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
which Forest said recorded initial sales of $12.2 million since
its launch in December.
Another new product is Linzess for irritable bowel syndrome
and chronic constipation, which the company also launched in
December. It recorded initial sales of $19.2 million.
Although Icahn was only able to get one person onto Forest's
board, some analysts believe Forest could still ultimately be
acquired by a big pharmaceutical company.
In a research note on Monday, Cowen and Company analyst Ken
Cacciatore estimated a potential acquisition value of Forest of
between $50 and $55 a share.
Forest's chief financial officer, Frank Perier, said on a
conference call with investment analysts that the company needs
at least a year to get a sense of how well the new products
perform before altering strategy.
"It has been a difficult year from an earnings standpoint,"
he said. "I'm not going to apologize for it. It has. We're not
pleased that we are so close to the bottom end of the range but
we're doing our best to get this year behind us and look forward
to future growth."
Namenda's sales rose 1.6 percent to $345.8 million. Analysts
on average were expecting sales of $385 million. Forest blamed
higher rebates required under the Medicare Part D prescription
drug program. It said these typically peak in the fiscal third
quarter and are expected to return to normal levels in the
fiscal fourth quarter.
Sales of Bystolic, its blood pressure drug, rose 20.1
percent to $108.8 million, compared with analyst expectations of
$114 million. The company is in the process of resolving
litigation with potential generic rivals that will not allow
generic Bystolic on the market until 2021.
Sales of Daliresp, a drug launched in August 2011 designed
to reduce the risk of exacerbations in patients with COPD, rose
to $17.5 million from $8.4 million a year ago. Sales of the
company's antidepressant Viibryd climbed 97 percent to $40.6
million.
Teflaro, a broad-spectrum antibiotic to treat
community-acquired bacterial pneumonia launched in March 2011,
generated sales of 11.5 million, up from $6.5 million.