版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Forestar Group prices tangible equity units

Nov 22 Forestar Group Inc : * Announces pricing of tangible equity units * Says announced pricing of underwritten public offering of 5.4 million 6.00%

tangible equity units each with stated value of $25.00 * Offering will result in net proceeds to the company of approximately $130.27

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
