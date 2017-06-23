版本:
2017年 6月 23日

Forestar says D.R. Horton's sweetened offer superior to Starwood bid

June 23 Forestar Group Inc said on Friday top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc had sweetened its offer to buy a 75 percent stake in the real estate developer, escalating a bidding war with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.

Forestar said D.R. Horton's new cash offer of $17.75 per Forestar share — up from $16.25 per share previously — was superior to a proposal from Starwood to buy all of Forestar.

D.R. Horton's new offer values 75 percent of Forestar at about $565 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Texas-based Forestar agreed in April to be acquired by Starwood for $14.25 per share. Starwood increased that offer to $15.50 per Forestar share earlier this week and to $16.00 per share on Friday.

The bids for Forestar come at a time when U.S. homebuilders including D.R. Horton are seeking ways to boost their land holding as rising land acquisition costs and a tight labor market hamper efforts to tap the recovery in the housing market.

Forestar, which mainly develops lots and sells them to homebuilders, owns interests in 50 residential and mixed-use projects comprising 4,600 acres of real estate.

Forestar said on Friday its board had informed Starwood that it intends to terminate their merger agreement and sign a deal with D.R. Horton under the homebuilder's sweetened offer.

Forestar's shares were up 4.8 percent at $17.30 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
