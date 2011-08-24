RPT-Reuters Forest Forum-UPDATE 1-Weak Europe paper demand the new normal -Stora CEO

(Repeats to re-format table)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI Aug 24 European paper demand is unlikely ever to recover to pre-2008 levels, said the chief executive of Stora Enso , the world's third biggest paper and board maker, and another economic downturn could force more mills to close.

"We lost about 20 percent of the European paper demand in six weeks in late 2008 ... We've gotten about half of it back in two and half years," CEO Jouko Karvinen said in a Reuters Forest Forum interview on Wednesday.

"This is the new normal level ... What is it going to be in 2015, 2020? We're going to have a new normal level ... Now we are at the post-2007 normal level," he said.

The European paper industry has been grappling with weak demand and overcapacity for several years as consumers shift from print to electronic media such as Apple's iPad tablet computers.

But there are signs demand is even weaker than many expected. Forest companies recently spooked investors with their mid-year reports, with European heavyweights warning of rising uncertainty and tepid demand.

Karvinen said he did not detect a big sentiment change from a month ago, when the company announced its second-quarter report, but said business conditions had obviously weakened in the past few months.

"Is it different than three, six months ago? Yes."

Karvinen said that if the economy slowed down as many expect, the industry could be dealt another permanent blow.

"If advertising-driven media under an economic downturn moves to digital, will they come back after recovery? No ... And I think that's part of what happened post-2008," he said.

However, Karvinen said Stora Enso would cope thanks to past capacity cuts and strength in areas outside paper, such as pulp and its consumer packaging board businesses.

Stora Enso is a net seller in pulp and has benefited from high prices, boosted by Chinese demand.

"The pulp inventories did go up in July, and I think the common view ... is they'll probably go up in August," he said.

Price increases for long fibre were happening right now, he said.

"The Chinese have come back to the market." (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman and Jon Loades-Carter)