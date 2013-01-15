版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Forest Labs down in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Jan 15 Forest Laboratories Inc : * Forest Labs down 5 percent to $35.70 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

