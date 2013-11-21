版本:
2013年 11月 21日 星期四 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Forest Laboratories and Gedeon Richter receive complete response letter for Cariprazine

Nov 21 Forest Laboratories Inc : * Forest Laboratories and Gedeon Richter receive complete response letter for

cariprazine * Labs-FDA acknowledged that cariprazine clearly demonstrated effectiveness in

treatment of schizophrenia,mania associated with bipolar disorder * Says agency indicated more information, including additional clinical trial

data, would be needed * Labs says Forest and gedeon Richter plan to meet with the FDA in the

very near future to discuss the complete response letter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
