UPDATE 1-Forest buys hypertension drug rights from J&J

April 2 Forest Laboratories Inc said on
Monday it has acquired the intellectual property rights to
hypertension drug Bystolic from Johnson & Johnson's
Janssen unit for $357 million cash, eliminating the need to pay
future royalties.
Forest and J&J have also terminated the licenses in Canada
for Bystolic and Savella, a treatment for fibromyalgia. Forest
said it has established a Canadian subsidiary that will take
over commercialization of both products.
Last month Forest and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV filed suit
against several companies alleging infringement of a Bystolic
patent that expires in December 2021.