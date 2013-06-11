UPDATE 2-Forest Labs to add Icahn rep to board, avert proxy fight

June 11 Forest Laboratories Inc said on
Tuesday it will add a representative of Carl Icahn as an
independent member to its board, averting a new proxy battle
with the billionaire investor.
The specialty drugmaker said the appointment of Vincent
Intrieri, 56, would expand the board's size to eleven from ten
directors. Intrieri has worked for various Icahn-related
entities since 1998 and sits on a number of boards, including
Chesapeake Energy Corp, Forest said.
Icahn is Forest's second largest shareholder, owning about
11.5 percent of the drugmaker's outstanding shares.
"As part of the agreement, Mr. Icahn has agreed to vote the
shares that he controls in support of Forest's 11 director
nominees and not run a proxy contest" at the annual meeting,
Forest said in a release.
Icahn has been highly critical of Forest leadership in
recent years, arguing that the company has been badly managed
and underperforms industry peers. He claimed the company was
ill-prepared for the patent expirations of its top-selling
medicines - the antidepressant Lexapro and Alzheimer's treatment
Namenda - and for not having a succession planning for longtime
Chief Executive Howard Solomon.
Forest said certain standstill restrictions, which limit
Icahn's involvement with the company, will remain in effect as
long as Intrieri serves on the board.
Icahn and the company have been in discussions over the
course of the year, hoping to avoid a third proxy battle in as
many years, Reuters reported last week, citing sources.
Just one of Icahn's four proposed directors was voted onto
the Forest board following last year's proxy fight.
"We are happy to have been able to avoid the necessity for a
distracting fight so that management's energies, as well as our
own, can be focused on more productive purposes," Icahn said on
Tuesday in a Forest press release.
Forest last month announced that Solomon would retire at the
end of this year after running the U.S. drugmaker for more than
35 years, and said an independent board committee was evaluating
internal and external candidates.
In the past year the company has launched new medicines and
its shares have outperformed the S&P 500, muting some of
Icahn's past criticisms.
Forest shares were off 2.7 percent at $39.92 on a down day
for the broader market.