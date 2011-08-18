Forest Labs aims to fend off Icahn at annual meeting

* Shareholders to vote on Forest board
* ISS, Egan-Jones, back Forest's entire slate
* Glass Lewis recommends one Icahn nominee
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Forest Laboratories Inc's
FRX.N showdown with activist investor Carl Icahn should be
resolved on Thursday, when shareholders meet to pick the
drugmaker's new board of directors.
The company is in a stronger position to garner support for
its entire 10-member slate after it won backing last week from
influential proxy advisory firm ISS, although some say Icahn
has a chance at securing a seat for one of his four nominees.
The billionaire has built up the second-largest stake in
Forest, according to Thomson Reuters data. He has criticized
the company's governance practices and preparation for patent
expirations for its biggest medicines.
Forest's slate includes three new board members nominated
after Icahn announced his challenge. Two longtime directors are
not standing for reelection.
A Forest board sweep would be a victory for Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Howard Solomon, who has led the company
since 1977. Earlier this month, the U.S. government dropped
plans to bar Solomon from doing business with federal
healthcare programs, weakening a key plank in Icahn's argument
for change.
ISS and another proxy advisor, Egan-Jones, backed Forest's
entire slate. Glass Lewis recommended Icahn nominee Richard
Mulligan, a Harvard Medical School genetics professor who sits
on the boards of biotech companies Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) and
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc ENZN.O.
Icahn said last week that he had increased his stake to 9.2
percent from about 7 percent when he revealed his board
challenge in June. He ranks second behind Wellington
Management, which has a 12.5 percent stake, according to data
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Analysts expect revenue at New York-based Forest to drop by
about one-fourth after its Lexapro antidepressant loses patent
protection early next year. Its Namenda Alzheimer's drug is set
to lose patent protection in 2015.
Forest has a market value of about $10 billion. Its shares
are worth less than half of what they were at their height in
2004 and about 40 percent less than peak 2007 levels.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)