UPDATE 2-Forest Labs fends off Icahn at annual meeting

* Shareholders approve Forest board in Icahn proxy fight
* Board includes three new members
* Forest shares fall 4 pct, in line with market drop
(Adds comments from Icahn, adds analyst comments, details of
meeting, updates share price)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Forest Laboratories Inc
FRX.N won its showdown with activist investor Carl Icahn on
Thursday, saying shareholders backed the company's slate of 10
board members over nominees proposed by the billionaire.
Forest was in a strong position to garner support for its
entire slate after it won backing last week from influential
proxy advisory firm ISS, although some company-watchers had
said Icahn could secure a seat for one of his four nominees.
Shares of Forest were down 4.1 percent at $33.05 in
afternoon trading, in line with the decline for the broader
market.
Icahn has built up the second-largest stake in Forest,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The investor, who has won
representation at several biotechnology companies, has
criticized Forest's governance practices and preparation for
patent expirations for its biggest medicines.
Forest's slate included three new board members nominated
after Icahn announced his challenge. Two longtime directors did
not stand for re-election.
Alexander Denner, one of Icahn's nominees, said at the
meeting that the alternate slate would have brought "something
to the table" and that the investor had been able to work with
other companies to help bring value.
Forest Chief Executive and Chairman Howard Solomon, who
presided over the event, responded by saying the company would
be in touch to set up a meeting.
The board sweep represents a new victory for Solomon, who
has led the company since 1977. Earlier this month, the U.S.
government dropped plans to bar Solomon from doing business
with federal healthcare programs, weakening a key plank in
Icahn's argument for change.
The preliminary margin in favor of Forest's nominees ranged
from three-to-one to five-to-one, excluding Icahn's shares,
according to a source familiar with the situation. A final
count was expected by next week.
Icahn reported last week a stake of 9.2 percent, from about
7 percent in June. He ranks second behind Wellington
Management, which has a 12.5 percent stake, according to data
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
WORRY OVER PATENT CLIFF
Even with the proxy fight behind it, Forest still faces
challenges. Analysts expect revenue at the New York-based
company to drop by about one-fourth after its Lexapro
antidepressant loses patent protection early next year. Its
Namenda Alzheimer's drug will lose patent protection in 2015.
Forest has a market value of about $10 billion. Its shares
are worth less than half of what they were at their height in
2004 and about 40 percent less than peak 2007 levels.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Gary Nachman said
Forest is now less likely to change its strategy dramatically.
"Shareholders are concerned about the patent cliffs that
are coming up and they want to see the company get more
aggressive in different ways, but I don't think Icahn was
really offering a good solution at this point," Nachman said.
ISS and another proxy adviser, Egan-Jones, backed Forest's
entire slate. Glass Lewis recommended Icahn nominee Richard
Mulligan, a Harvard Medical School genetics professor who sits
on the boards of biotech companies Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) and
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ENZN.O
Denner, a managing director at Icahn Partners, said that
the ISS recommendation made it very difficult to win.
But he said Icahn's challenge was responsible for the three
new board members nominated by Forest and that "any time you
run a proxy fight ... it puts pressure on the companies to
think about their shareholders a little bit more clearly."
He also compared the Forest outcome to that of Biogen. It
took Icahn three years to win three seats on the board of the
biotechnology company. In 2007, on his first try, he won none.
In a statement, Icahn said that "activism, especially in
biotech, usually takes longer than you believe it will." He
cited Genzyme and ImClone -- two companies that were eventually
sold after Icahn's involvement -- as well as Biogen.
To replace its revenue declines, Forest has been licensing
or buying rights to products in late-stage development -- its
long-held strategy under Solomon -- touting the group of
experimental and newly approved drugs as its "Next Nine."
"There's going to be a significant drop in earnings next
year and the company is going to continue to spend at pretty
high levels through it," Nachman said. "So you have to have a
lot of confidence that these new products are going to turn out
to be pretty meaningful."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Michele Gershberg,
Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)