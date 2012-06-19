UPDATE 2-Icahn nominates four in second run at Forest board

* Nominees include ex-CEO of company bought by Forest
* Icahn criticizes CEO's pay, lack of succession plan
* Forest shares little changed
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 19 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
nominated four directors to the 10-person board of Forest
Laboratories Inc, saying that the drugmaker has "engaged
in conduct to enrich and entrench management to the detriment of
the stockholders."
Icahn, the company's second-largest shareholder with a 9.9
percent stake, last month disclosed plans to back another slate
of directors at Forest's next annual meeting, after failing to
get his nominees elected last year.
The nominees this year include Andrew Fromkin, former chief
executive officer of Clinical Data Inc, a company Forest bought
last year.
Besides naming his nominees on Tuesday, Icahn demanded to
inspect the drugmaker's books and records.
In a statement, Forest said it believed Icahn's
characterizations were "generally unsupported and inaccurate,"
but added that it would evaluate the merits of the demand and
determine what documents, if any, he is entitled to under
Delaware law.
In citing his reasons for the demand, Icahn pointed to
Forest's recent lowering of its fiscal-year profit forecast -- a
change the company attributed largely to U.S. generic versions
of its blockbuster Lexapro anti-depressant taking a bigger toll
than expected.
"This is just another example of the mismanagement and lack
of oversight that has plagued the corporation for the past
several years," Icahn Partners LP said in a letter to Forest
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Icahn also criticized the compensation for Forest CEO Howard
Solomon, who has run the company since 1977, and said it had yet
to disclose a viable succession plan.
Forest may have made itself less attractive as a takeover
target, the letter said, due to the nature of the agreements
involving the products it licenses. Icahn called for more
disclosure of these product agreements, which may force Forest
to return rights to the products should the company be acquired.
"The stockholders must have the ability to assess the
possibility of an acquisition of the corporation or whether the
board has foreclosed this possibility by entering into
agreements that effectively entrench the status quo," the letter
said.
Aside from Fromkin, Icahn's nominees are: Dr Eric Ende,
president of Ende BioMedical Consulting Group and a former
Merrill Lynch biotechnology analyst who sat on the board of
Genzyme Corp before Sanofi bought it; Pierre Legault,
who until recently was CEO of biotechnology firm Prosidion Ltd,
a unit of Astellas Pharma ; and Daniel Ninivaggi,
president of Icahn Enterprises.
Forest's winning slate a year ago included three new board
members nominated by the company after Icahn announced his
challenge.
Icahn has previously won representation on the boards of
several biotechnology companies, including ImClone Systems and
Biogen Idec Inc, as well as Genzyme.
Forest shares closed down 4 cents at $34.67 on the New York
Stock Exchange.