版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 05:24 BJT

Forest Labs adopts shareholder rights plan; Icahn cited

Aug 27 Forest Laboratories Inc said its board has adopted a shareholder rights plan in response to Carl Icahn's recent accumulation of the company's common stock.

On Friday, activist investor Icahn disclosed that he had increased his stake in Forest to 11.2 percent. The billionaire had already ranked as the company's second-largest shareholder and earlier this month won a seat on its board after a bitter proxy fight.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐