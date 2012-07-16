UPDATE 1-Forest Labs asks shareholders to reject Icahn slate

July 16 Forest Laboratories Inc asked
shareholders to support its board slate at its upcoming annual
general meeting and reject an alternative slate proposed by
activist shareholder Carl Icahn.
"Icahn's slate has significant and obvious conflicts and
entanglements that compromise their independence and ability to
represent all Forest shareholders," Forest said Monday in a
letter to shareholders.
The letter is the latest salvo in an escalating proxy battle
between Forest and its second largest shareholder Icahn, who
last week warned that time was running out for the company to
accept his director nominees.
The investor, who is seeking to replace four of Forest's
board with his own nominees, said that his prior proposal to
replace or add two board members was rejected by Forest Chief
Executive Howard Solomon.
Forest's annual general meeting is slated for Aug. 15.