版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 22:42 BJT

Forest Labs says Icahn may have won one board seat

Aug 15 Drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc said on Wednesday it believes that billionaire investor Carl Icahn secured one out of four board seats he was targeting in a proxy battle.

The company said Icahn nominee Pierre Legault would likely replace current director Dan Goldwasser, who serves as chairman of the compensation committee.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐