CORRECTED-Forest Labs profit plunges on Lexapro generics

April 17 Forest Laboratories Inc's quarterly profit plunged 40 percent as the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster Lexapro antidepressant.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter fell to $192.7 million, or 72 cents per share, from $322.5 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Low-cost U.S. generic versions of Lexapro won approval toward the end of the quarter, taking a huge bite of Forest's sales from the product.