South Africa watchdog settles with Citi over currency rigging
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with Citibank N.A. for its role in a forex trading cartel, the anti-trust watchdog said on Monday.
April 17 Forest Laboratories Inc's quarterly profit plunged 40 percent as the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster Lexapro antidepressant.
Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter fell to $192.7 million, or 72 cents per share, from $322.5 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Low-cost U.S. generic versions of Lexapro won approval toward the end of the quarter, taking a huge bite of Forest's sales from the product.
* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.