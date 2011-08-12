Forest Labs urges holders to reject Icahn slate

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
CHICAGO Aug 12 Forest Laboratories Inc FRX.N sent a letter to its shareholders late Thursday night urging them to back its slate of directors and reject the alternative slate nominated by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
The company's annual meeting will be held on Aug. 18.
Earlier this week, the drugmaker won backing from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for all 10 of its board nominees, dimming the chances that Icahn will win a significant presence on the board. [ID:nN1E7790BV]
"Your vote is important -- no matter how many shares you own," Forest told shareholders. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.