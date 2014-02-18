UPDATE 1-Actavis in talks to buy Forest Labs for as much as $25 bln - WSJ

Feb 18 Actavis Plc is in advanced talks
to acquire rival drug maker Forest Laboratories Inc in a
deal that could value Forest at up to $25 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to be announced as early as Tuesday,
but it is possible that the talks could still fall apart, the
Journal said. ()
Amanda Kaufman, a Forest Labs spokeswoman, said the company
does not comment on market rumors. Reuters could not immediately
reach Actavis for comment outside of regular business hours.
A combined Actavis-Forest could offer a range of generic and
brand-name medicines, reaping economies of scale of its own, the
Journal said.
Actavis competes with larger drugmakers such as Teva
Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and Mylan Inc.
Actavis has turned to acquiring specialty branded drugs,
which have far higher profit margins than generics, to boost
earnings.
Forest has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion as of
Friday's close, compared with $33.40 billion for Actavis,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Forest had wrangled with billionaire investor Carl Icahn for
years and ultimately struck a deal with him last summer that
averted a proxy fight. It is still facing patent expirations on
several of its biggest drugs, including Namenda, which is
prescribed to improve cognitive function in people with
Alzheimer's disease.
Forest Chief Executive Brent Saunders, who joined the
company last October, would stay at the combined company, the
Journal said. Saunders' exact role is still being worked out.
Saunders had earlier been Bausch & Lomb's CEO and previously
worked at Schering-Plough Corp, which was bought by Merck & Co
in 2009.
In January, Forest said it would buy specialty
pharmaceutical maker Aptalis from private equity firm TPG
Capital for $2.9 billion in a deal it promised would increase
next year's earnings.
Actavis, which itself was a takeover target, acquired
specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc last year
for $5 billion in stock to expand its branded drug portfolio.