BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 Forest Laboratories Inc, which is battling generic threats to its antidepressant Lexapro, reported a 91 percent drop in quarterly earnings, and forecast 2013 results below analysts' estimates.
The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents to 60 cents for the year ending March 31. Analysts expected earnings of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Forest's second-quarter net income fell to $20.8 million, or 8 cents per share, from $249.8 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 15 cents per share.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.