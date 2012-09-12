New Issue- Forest Oil sells $500 mln in notes

Sept 12 Forest Oil Corp on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FOREST OIL AMT $500 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/17/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 615 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS